Old Vandals Association inaugurated in Brong Ahafo

The Brong Ahafo Regional branch of Old Vandals Association (OVA) made up of alumni of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, has been inaugurated in Sunyani with a call on members to remain resolute and demonstrate true brotherliness to the unbroken spirit of unity that binds them as a family.

According to the Association, vandals are the voice of the voiceless who stand for the oppressed and fight against injustice not only in the university settings, but in the country as a whole.

In the region, calls for the inauguration started six years ago, and so far more than 200 members have registered.

The National President of OVA, Isaac Nketsiah Sarpong, in an address expressed concern about how people misconstrue the ‘Vandals’ concept by associating it with occultism barbarism and rowdiness.

He explained the Association exists to fight the ills of society by helping the needy, saying it is not associated with crime, violence and deviant behaviour as many are made to believe,and pledged the commitment of the Association to mobilize members to offer services to humanity.

He called on members as major stakeholders in development not to sit idle but rather contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation.

“In a country where we are polarized on political lines and religious charlatans have taken over the media space exploiting the goodwill and gullibility of our desperate and ignorant populace, where are the Vandals who are suppose to be the voice of the voiceless”, he wondered.

Mr. Nketsiah Sarpong cautioned members against using the Association’s platforms to advance their partisan and parochial interest.

“Every individual has a political party he/she supports, but we are mindful of the fact that partisan politics can always break our front, so we have a resolution that no partisan politics will be entertained on any platform of ours. So our members are not allowed to do partisan politics in the name of the association or on any of our platforms. If you want to do your politics, you can do it elsewhere but do not bring it into our ranks. So when we meet as old vandals, we discuss political issues that affect us and the nation, but we do not engage in partisan debates that will destroy the unity and cohesion of the association”, he emphasized.

He tasked the regional executives to demonstrate more commitment and dedication to make the association attractive to more people as well as contribute effectively to the development of the region.

Mr. Gabriel A. Apae-Nyelom, Brong Ahafo Regional President of the Association, commended the Association for the confidence reposed in him and his team, and pledged to revive the spirit of the Association to make a positive impact in the region.

He called on all vandals in the country to return to their roots, values and traditions that are positive and contribute to national and societal development.

“We are custodians of the truth. To us truth is the only virtue and our duty is to hold it and speak the truth. What is bad is bad and what is good is good”, he added.

Mr. Apae-Nyelom promised to collaborate with agencies and institutions to enhance and accelerate development in the region.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Branch has Gabriel A Apae-Nyelom as President, Frank Boachie-Mensah as Secretary, Henry Osei-Financial Secretary, Togbui Gameli as Organizing Secretary and Abdul Razak Abdulai as Deputy Organizing Secretary.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana