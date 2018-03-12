Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky Sports after spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky Sports after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.

The television pundit had been covering Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United for Sky on Saturday.

“Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie’s actions,” said a statement.

“We’ve made that clear to him in person and suspended him from his duties.”

The statement added: “It falls well below the standards we expect of our people.”

The video of the incident, obtained by the Mirror, shows Carragher react by spitting at a car after being “goaded”.

A Danish television channel has also pulled Carragher from its coverage of Manchester United’s Champions League game against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

–

Source: BBC