Banks’ positions on meeting new capital requirement (Audio)

With just nine months left for banks to meet the minimum capital requirement set by the Bank of Ghana, some banks have confirmed to Citi Business News they are in good position to meet the requirement.

The Central Bank increased the minimum capital requirement for banks from 120 to 400 million Ghana cedis to enhance the financial position of banks.

But what are the possible options available to banks that have not yet met the requirement?

Jessica Ayorkor Aryee and Lawrence Segbefia have been speaking to some industry watchers who believe mergers may be inevitable eventually.

By: Lawrence Segbefia & Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana