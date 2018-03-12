B/A Police caution public against fraudsters

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has issued a statement warning residents and parents in the region to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who have devised sophisticated means to defraud the public.

According to the police, the fraudsters who belong to a gang, create panic with stories of serial killings in communities with the aim of causing fear and panic, and thereby luring unsuspecting residents to pay them various sums of money.

The Regional Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, in ainterview said “these faceless and deviants in our society pose as good Samaritans and in the end serve their parochial interest rather than helping their victims especially children and the needy who solicit help from the public”.

According to him, “these confident fraudsters use women, children and taxi drivers as baits for their operations.”

He appealed to parents and guardians to report people who call on them to pay monies for their children who have been involved in accidents or fallen ill.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong assured residents that his outfit is on top of issues as investigations into the matter have commenced.

He appealed to residents to volunteer information to the police to prevent the act from spreading to other communities.

He disclosed a reward system has been introduced for informants since policing and maintenance of law and order was a shared responsibility.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana