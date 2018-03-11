Kwabenya jailbreak: Another escapee arrested near Asamankese

One of the escapees in the January 21 Kwabenya jailbreak, which resulted in the killing of a police officer, has been arrested.

The suspect, Emmanuel Kotey, was arrested by police at Asikasu near Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region

He escaped after assailants attacked the Kwabenya Police Station, killing the officer on duty, and freeing cell inmates.

According to ASP Ebenezer Tetteh the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the arrest to Citi News, arrangements are currently being made for the suspect to be transferred to the police headquarters in Accra.

“He was arrested as a result of police-community collaboration and we are handing him over to Accra as soon as possible to continue with the police investigations because the offence was committed in Accra,” he said.

Seven inmates escaped, but four of them have now been rearrested.

Two of the escapees were jailed 30 months after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and escaping from lawful custody.

The third escapee, Kofi Darko, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Accra Police Command has also picked up Kofi Seshie, aged 28, the man believed to have shot dead the policeman.

Drug arrests

Two other persons, aged 30 years and 40 years, were arrested within the Akuapem Mampong area for drug peddling.

“The information was that they were peddling narcotic drugs. Based on that information, police in Mampong proceeded quickly to the location and got them arrested. As we speak, we are forwarding the drugs, that we are suspecting to be Indian hemp to NACOB for forensic examination whilst we finish with investigations,”ASP Tetteh said.

By: Neil Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana