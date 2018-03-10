Cwesi Oteng’s ‘With Everything’ airs on TBN Africa

One of Ghana’s topmost artistes in contemporary gospel music, Cwesi Oteng, is enjoying huge airplay with one of the singles from his ‘Anthems’ album on Africa’s leading Christian network, TBN Africa.

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) Africa, the continent’s adapted television station of the world’s the largest faith and family television network, TBN, has approved and began airing the live music video to Cwesi Oteng’s ‘With Everything’.

‘With Everything,’ is the third prelude single off Cwesi Oteng’s upcoming ‘Anthems’ album with his Flo’Riva Inc music team. The music video airs on TBN Africa on DSTV Channel 343.

Cwesi Oteng recorded his ‘Anthems’ album live on September 15, 2017, at the First Love Centre in East Legon.

The recording was the maiden album recording in a series of ‘Anthem’ albums with Cwesi & FloRiva Inc.

According to Cwesi, he was hopeful the album would take the world by storm in the same vein as greats like Hillsong have done.

Cwesi Oteng has produced songs such as ‘God Dey Bless Me,’ ‘I Win,’ ‘Kabiyesi,’ ‘Okurayen’ among others.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana