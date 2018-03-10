A/R: Four jailed 62 years for robbery

A Circuit Court at Juabeng in the Ashanti Region has sentenced four persons to a combined term of 62 years in prison with hard labour for robbery.

Osman Adam, a 32-year old petty trader; Yussif Issahaku, a 29-year old driver; Kadi Sumaila, a 26-year old driver and Osman Alhassan, a 20-year old driver’s mate were arrested by the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command on Monday, March 5, 2018 for their involvement in a robbery at Moshie Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi.

The court sentenced Osman Adams to 17 years whilst the three others; Yussif Issahaku, Kadi Sumaila and Osman Alhassan were also sentenced to 15 years each with hard labour.

They were charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery. According to Police, Osman Adam who is a relative of the victim, Fati Abubakar, on March 4, 2018 conspired with the three other suspects to rob her.

All the four suspects, armed with machetes, knives and an axe converged around the victim’s provision shop and robbed her after she had closed at about 10:30 pm on that day.

The suspects taped the victim’s lips to prevent her from shouting.

The managed to take away her handbag which contained an amount of Ghc 800, an Infinix mobile phone and other personal belongings.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com