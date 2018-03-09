Old Mutual rewards top sales employees

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a major player in the financial and insurance industry in Ghana has rewarded its top performing financial advisors for the financial year 2017 at a plush event held in Accra on the 24th of February 2018.

The event, which is organized annually, is part of Old Mutual’s commitment to reward performance and motivate employees towards delivering excellent service to its customers.

A total of 24 awards were presented to the deserving winners who worked tirelessly in 2017 to help Old Mutual achieve its business objectives.

The top-performing financial advisor for the retail category was Mr. Mathias Agbobli Whilst Mr. Alex Amfo Acheampong won the award for top performing financial advisor for the bancassurance category.

“At Old Mutual, we are proud of the salesmen and women who contribute to the success of our business. We work for an organization that is very unique and believes in rewarding excellent performers across the businesses. I congratulate all the winners for a job well done. Keep up the good work!’ said the Acting Group CEO of Old Mutual Ghana, George Addison. ‘Old Mutual Ghana is committed to helping Ghanaians make the best decisions that will secure their future and that of their loved ones,” he added.

Thirteen (13) of the award recipients were recognized with a fully paid trip to Johannesburg. Three (3) other winners were also recognized with a fully paid trip to Spain with their spouses or partners. Cash prizes amounting to GHC 50,000 were awarded at the event.

–

Source: Old Mutual