Atta Akyea ‘lied’, Odawna drains not desilted – Zanetor

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, has disputed claims by the Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea that some drains are being desilted in her constituency to prevent flooding in the capital.

Atta Akyea, who was in parliament to respond to questions on the country’s preparation against flooding ahead of the rainy season, said the government had begun desilting drains in some parts of Accra including Adabraka.

But Dr. Rawlings, whose constituency covers Adabraka and Odawna, toldthat contrary to the claims of the Minister, there is no desilting work ongoing in the area.

“He mentioned that desilting has begun, and he mentioned some of the areas including Odawna and Adabraka which I can confirm is not the case. The gutters have not been desilted and this is of great concern to the people living there. I was there just a week ago. The whole area, along the Odawna to the garages, with all the gutters including those in Adabraka and Osu need to be desilted,” she said.

Many parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, gets flooded whenever it rains, resulting in the loss of properties and sometimes lives.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, in 2017 said the country needs some $700 million to permanently solve the problem.

While contributing to the debate on the 2018 budget in Parliament, he indicated that the government had put together a new road-map to provide permanent infrastructure solution to the perennial flooding in Accra.

He explained that because the capital expenditure for the provision of the drainage and sewage to fix the recurring floods are beyond the national budget, and so there is the need to seek external help to address the problem.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana