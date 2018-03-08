Women’s Day: POWA calls for passage of Affirmative Action Bill

The Progressive Organization for Women’s Advancement (POWA), has charged Parliament to quickly see to the realization of the Affirmative Action Bill as the world marks International Women’s Day.

The Bill is expected to provide legal backing for systems and policies that give women equal participation in Ghana.

POWA also condemned attacks on women in the public eye as disgusting and intolerant.

“POWA calls on all right thinking and progressive Ghanaians to absolutely condemn any such acts in the spirit of equity and inclusiveness,” POWA added.

Find below the full statement

The Progressive Organization for Women’s Advancement (POWA), joins the world to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

As Ghana also celebrates its 61st anniversary, P.O.W.A. congratulates all who have been part of the independence struggle and all those who continue to advance the cause of equal citizenship rights.

POWA recognizes that it is only when practical meaning is giving to our democracy and rule of law that every citizen’s right can be protected and social justice achieved for all.

POWA has witnessed with much disgust the intolerant media and public attacks that has been visited on women in public life especially in recent years.

The horrific attacks meted out to for example the late music artist Ebony Reigns only reflects the ultra-conservative and reactionary outlook of our society towards independent and liberated women.

Such bigoted act is not only an affront to the fundamental tenets of our republican constitution but an antithesis to the very essence that governs our self-determination.

POWA calls on all right thinking and progressive Ghanaians to absolutely condemn any such acts in the spirit of equity and inclusiveness.

POWA also appeals to Parliament to expedite action and consideration of the affirmative action bill as an effective means to address the historical and asymmetrical gender power relations in Ghana.

POWA wishes all Ghanaian women a happy women’s day!

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana