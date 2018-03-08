Nana Addo leaves for ISA summit in India

President Nana Akufo – Addo today [Thursday], 8th March 2018, left the country to attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit in New Dehli, India, on the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The summit will be hosting 25 Heads of State and Government, and will provide a platform for co-operation amongst solar resource-rich countries, with the purpose of realising “the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy in meeting the energy needs of ISA member countries in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner”

There will be a signing of a “New Delhi Declaration”, at the summit with the main purpose of prioritizing solar energy and, thereby, ensuring “power for all”.

Whilst in India, President Akufo-Addo will also hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is expected to deepen the existing, cordial relations between Ghana and India, and will also present the two countries with an opportunity to define new areas of co-operation that would serve their mutual interests.

A statement from the presidency said, Nana Akufo-Addo will return to the country on Monday, 12th March 2018.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would take his stead as President, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana