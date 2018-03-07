Obiri Boahen faces NPP today over ‘leaked’ audio

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, will later today, Wednesday, appear before the party’s Steering Committee to answer questions on some damaging allegations he made against his party in a leaked audio that has gone viral.

Nana Obiri Boahen, in the leaked phone conversation he had with an activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Skirt, claimed that, the presidency gave the party an amount of 50 billon cedis for it’s annual delegates conference in Cape Coast in 2017, a claim the NPP has since denied.

Mr. Boahen also claimed that despite playing a key role in NPP’s victory in the last general elections, he had been ignored since the party came into power.

He had stated that the party had failed to provide him with an official car for his work, adding that “I don’t remember the last time I received a monthly salary from the party.”

“Till date, I don’t even have an office at the party’s headquarters. To be frank, I have been using my own private car, and the party has not given me any official car for my use as Deputy General Secretary. I buy my own fuel. And even on official trips abroad, I’ll be left to my fate. When I recently went to Germany, it was an NPP Member who bought a ticket for me. I went to Spain, Dortmund it was an individual that processed my trip. I do virtually everything, and I don’t remember the last time I received a monthly salary from the party,” he said in the leaked tape.

No contracts

Obiri Boahen had also made other allegation against the party’s acting General Secretary, when he lamented that no Minister, DCE or even the acting General Secretary had offered him a government contract, suggesting that others who had not worked as hard as he did to ensure the party won the polls were benefiting greatly.

“No Minister, DCE, MCE has called for any contract. What is happening is grabbing” he claimed.

“John Boadu has never called me to say there is a contract at the headquarters so bring a paper and claim it. It has never happened so I am quiet and watching,” he said.

But these claims were dismissed by John Boadu who intimated hat he does not give contracts to party officials.

“Is that what is supposed to be done; that ministers will call party officials and dole out contracts to them, that as I sit at the headquarters, I should be able to call my colleagues that I have contracts and that they should come for them, is that how the country should be run, that party officials, because we are national officers of the party, we must be given vehicles just because we are in government?”John Boadu had stated.

Though Nana Obiri Boahen has since apologized for his comments, it is unclear what action will be taken against him.

–

By: Marian Ansah & Sammy Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana