Nana Addo meets Togo opposition parties in Accra today

The 14 opposition political parties demanding limited presidential terms in Togo, will later today meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

The meeting is to report on progress made so far in the ongoing dialogue aimed at restoring peace in Togo.

President Akufo-Addo has been a mediator in the political crisis in that country after weeks of protests against President Faure Gnassignbe.

This meeting comes weeks after the 14 parties decided to suspend all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing President Faure Gnassingbe to step down, following a meeting between President Nana Akufo-Addo and representatives of the government in Togo.

‘26 Togolese nationals arrested’

In October 2017, 26 Togolese nationals were arrested in Ghana for attempting to stage an unlawful demonstration over the political situation in their country.

According to the Accra Regional Police Operations Officer, Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori, about 300 Togolese had to be dispersed at the Kawukudi Park because their intended action was in clear breach of Ghana’s public order act.

That was the second time Togolese nationals in Ghana had tried demonstrating in solidarity with efforts back home by the opposition to have presidential term limits.

‘We’ll bring political crisis to an end’

The agitation has led to a public outcry, with some persons including the MP for North-Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, calling on the President of Ghana to intervene.

President Akufo-Addo, in response to these concerns had stated that his administration has been working behind closed-doors in an attempt to bring the political crisis to a closure.

The President had said his government was in talks with Togolese officials to address the crisis in that country.

As part of the mediation process, President Nana Addo recently visited Togo where he held a closed-door meeting with Faure Gnassingbe and leaders of the main opposition parties who were initially pushing for presidential term limits.

