Ghana Battalion in DR Congo celebrate independence day

The Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT), serving with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), under the command of Lieutenant Colonel BB Pantoah, marked Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary with a flag raising Ceremony at the Headquarters of the Ghana Battalion (INCAL Complex) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 6 March 2018.

The Guest of Honour for the ceremony was Brigadier General (Dr) EW Kotia, Commander of MONUSCO Western Sector and Ghana’s Contingent Commander.

In his address, General Kotia admonished GHANBATT troops to remain professional at all times and continue to raise the flag of Ghana high.

He urged troops to remain worthy ambassadors of Ghana in the DRC, and further encouraged all to eschew acts that would bring the name of Ghana into disrepute.

General Kotia reflected on the contributions, struggles and sacrifices made by the forefathers led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah towards Ghana’s independence, and encouraged all to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and work hard to make Ghana strong and truly independent.

The colourful ceremony was graced by Ghana’s Ambassador-Designate to the DRC, HE Joseph Kwaku Antwi.

Other dignitaries present were the Commanding Officer MONUSCO GHANBATT 14, Lieutenant Colonel BB Pantoah, personnel from other countries serving with MONUSCO, Ghanaians residing in the DRC and friends of GHANBATT in the DRC.

It would be recalled that Ghana gained her independence from the British on 6 March 1957 and became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have gained independence.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Ghana beyond Aid.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana