Olympics, GFA head back to court after negotiation stalemate

Accra Great Olympics FC Limited and the Ghana Football Association are heading back to court after the former accused the latter of taking an entrenched position in dealing with the protest brought against Elmina Sharks FC.

Olympics want the GFA to relegate Elmina Sharks and re-instate them or expand the league to 18 teams to accommodate them.

An Accra High Court after engaging both parties on two separate occasions instructed them to thrash out their differences to enable them to find a middle ground.

However, a high powered delegation from Olympics which includes Fadi Fattal, Kofi Bentil, Fred Pappoe and Board Chairman Amarkai Amarteifio failed to reach a logical conclusion on two separate occasions after sitting down with the Executive Committee of the FA.

Board Chairman of Olympics Amarkai Amarteifio has bemoaned the lack of flexibility the FA have displayed in the deliberations between the two sides.

“It was our wish that this matter could be concluded today, unfortunately, the GFA came with a prepared position and they were not prepared to negotiate.

“They were resolute in that position, which was simply that they want to insist on going to court.

“We had hoped that they would consider forming a panel to look at the matter and decide on it.

“This we believed would resolve it conclusively and would resolve it in a way that will please everybody.

“On the other hand going to court will take a long time but they were resolute,” he revealed in the aftermath of the second meeting.

The Ghana Premier League and the Division One League will remain grounded until further notice as the parties go through the proceedings.

–

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana