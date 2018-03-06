NCTE suspends Cape Coast Polytechnic Rector

The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), has suspended the Rector of the Cape Coast Polytechnic, Prof. Lawrence Atepor to allow for a probe to commence investigations into allegations of diverse improprieties against him.

In a letter addressed to the Rector, dated February 26, 2018, and signed by the Executive Secretary of the Council, Prof. Mohammed Salifu, the Council stated that its decision is borne out of a petition it has received accusing the Rector of diverse improprieties.

The letter partly reads, “The allegations relate to lack of accountability in the use of resources of the Polytechnic, breach of rules and procedures and disregard for due process and directives from judicial authorities, among other things”.

The suspension is with immediate effect, and the embattled Rector has been ordered to hand over the administration of the Polytechnic to the Vice Rector of the institution.

Information available to Citi News indicates the suspended Rector is set to meet officials of the Ministry of Education and the NCTE on Wednesday when investigations into his alleged acts are to commence.

Meanwhile, the National Council for Tertiary Education says the status of Cape Coast Polytechnic as a Technical University is currently being finalized in Parliament, and thus the public should be careful using the brand ‘Technical University’ to refer to the institution.

–

By: Joseph Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana