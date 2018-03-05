‘To err is human’ – Obiri Boahen apologizes for ‘loose talk’

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has apologized for making some allegations against his party in a leaked audio that has gone viral.

Among other things, Nana Obiri Boahen in the audio alleged that the presidency donated about GHc50 billion towards the party’s 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference held in Cape Coast in the Central Region; a claim the party has denied.

Mr. Boahen in the audio is heard complaining bitterly about some happenings in the NPP, and also lamented that he has been sidelined in the sharing of the national cake.

He has been slammed by the leadership of the NPP, which rubbished his claims, and started an investigation into same.

But even before the NPP Steering Committee concludes its probe, Mr. Boahen has in a letter apologized for his comments.

“Respectfully, I am by this letter expressing my profound apology to the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Steering Committee, the National Executives, Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the National Council of the New Patriotic Party and every member of the New Patriotic Party for my indication.”

“I have learnt much lessons from this unfortunate incident, from this heavily edited, secretly recorded and intentionally mutilated audio recording or cassette; I vow not to find myself under such circumstances again. My loyalty and commitment with/to the New Patriotic Party shall ever continue to be resolute and firm. ‘To err is human, and to forgive is divine’ says the sages,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

