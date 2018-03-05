Bolga: Soldiers ‘assault’ police officer for wearing military shorts

A police officer with the Bolgatanga Special Weapons and Tactics Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been allegedly assaulted by some uniformed men believed to be members of the military.

According to an internal communique from the Upper East Regional Police Command, the attack occurred when some soldiers confronted the police officer, Asiamah Raymond, and ordered him to remove his military shorts.

The communique indicated that the police officer was paying a visit to his colleagues on duty at a visibility post opposite Bank of Africa, Bolgatanga branch, when the incident occurred.

Narrating the circumstances under which the police officer was assaulted, the communique said: “A military vehicle, passing by stopped and the driver confronted Asiamah Raymond as to why he was wearing Military camouflage shorts. After explaining to the military man that he bought it from the open market, he was subsequently instructed to go and remove it.”

“Asiamah Raymond went home, changed and came to his colleagues on duty at the Royal Chief Palace, Bolga. While there, two military vehicles each full of armed men, led by their detachment commander, stopped on seeing Asiamah Raymond and subjected him to severe beatings with their weapons.”

Though Asiamah Raymond subsequently ran into a palace situated in the area for rescue, the military men followed him up and arrested him after which they escorted him to his house and retrieved the said military shorts.

According to the communique, Asiamah’s two other colleagues; Constable Bowan Njokoni Listowel and Lance Corporal Akoto Ebenezer, as well as one other civilian were also attacked in the process.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedzo, and the Regional Minister subsequently brought the situation under control.

By: Marian Ansah and Michael Ogbodu/citifmonline.com/Ghana