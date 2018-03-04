MCE petitions President over BECE award

The Chief Executive for the Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region, Alhaji Abubakari H. Yusuf has petitioned the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene and ensure that the president’s annual award to students who excelled in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is given to the deserving student from that part of the country.

According to the MCE, the student who will be honoured with the Region’s top prize did not deserve the award as he secured relatively weaker scores in the exams than his colleague.

In the petition, the MCE insisted that the award should instead be given to one Miss Yakubu Hasantu, a student from his Municipality whom he said had attained seven Ones in the BECE, two better than Abubakari H. Yusuf.

Miss Hasanatu, according to the petition sighted by Citi News had attended a scheduled interview ahead of the naming of the award winner and had initially been informed that she would receive the award.

However, she later received news that another candidate had been chosen instead, despite having earned better scores.

The MCE is, therefore, calling on the president to ensure that the right person is awarded to ensure fairness and justice.

“She was invited for an interview which she attended. After the interview, she was informed that she has been selected for the award. Her parents were duly informed to prepare her for the award. Surprisingly, I got information that, she has been replaced by someone who obtained five ones.”

“It is this backdrop that, I have tendered in this petition on her behalf for your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana to intervene for the right thing to be done, for justice and fairness to prevail in this matter, please,” the MCE added in the petition.

The president every year awards students who excel in the BECE from the 10 regions of the country on the 6th of March.

This serves as motivation for others to also improve in heir studies.

–

By: Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana