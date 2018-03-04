Displaying killed robbers’ bodies will reassure public of safety – Budu-Koomson

A retired Captain of the Ghana Army, Ebenezer Budu-Koomson, has rubbished arguments against the media showing photos of robbers killed by the police.

According to him, public displays of the Police Service’s successes against the perpetrators of armed robberies will serve as a deterrent to potential offenders while also reassuring the public that the police are in control.

“When I read this morning that some of those armed robbers who attacked Kwabenya have been gunned down, I had no apologies. For me, an ordinary citizen, it is a reassurance. They came in to kill, the police confront them and overpowered them. Me I will encourage it [displaying the bodies]. When you take the battle to them and you beat them to it… We haven’t lost it. But once you are in reactionary mode, you’ve lost it,” he said.

Capt. Budu-Koomson also asked the Police not to treat the criminals with kid gloves.

He said the police must take the criminals on and launch series of attacks on them at their hideouts to address the spate of robberies in the country.

“I can assure you that these armed robbers are never in the majority. It is a small group. [They have to] be taken on rather with bold actions by the security agencies. You don’t go to them with kid gloves. I will preach for bold actions. Take them on, boot for boot. Take the battle to them. This is war, we should really take the battle to them,” Captain Rtd. Budu-Koomson said on Citi FM’s news analysis program, The Big Issue on Saturday.

Captain Budu-Koomson, who described the recent wave of armed robberies in the country as a war, said citizens will be reassured of their safety if the Police are on the offensive and do not only react after a robbery incident.

There appears to be a heightened wave of robbery attacks in the country in recent months with cases reported in the last week being some of the worst reported.

Most of the incidents show robbers displaying bravado by perpetrating the crimes in broad daylight.

A Lebanese was shot and killed at Tema Industrial Area this week, with the robbers bolting with some GH¢ 200,000 he had cashed from a bank minutes earlier.

Although the Police has given assurances that they are in control of the situation, residents in the communities that have affected by the activities of the robbers say they are living in fear.

But according to Captain Budu-Koomson, the police will be able to overpower the criminals if it gathers enough intelligence and takes bold steps towards addressing the issue.

‘We’ll shoot to kill robbers who engage us’

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has threatened that it will shoot to kill any armed robber who attempts to engage the Police in a gunfight.

Speaking to Citi News after some Police personnel shot and killed two robbers in Accra on Friday, the Regional Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah said the Service will do all it takes to protect its officers and the citizenry.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana