2018 VGMAs: Ebony, Shatta Wale, others race for Artiste of the Year award

Organiser of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, has released nominations for this year’s award event slated for 14th April, 2018.
Ebony, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Joe Mettle have been nominated in the Artiste of the Year category.
See the full list of nominees below:
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Ebony
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Song of the Year
Sponsor – Ebony
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Taking Over- Shatta Wale ft. SM Militants
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie
Bronya – Wutah
One Corner – Patapaa ft. Ras Cann
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean
Obi Agye Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata
My Baby – Magnom ft. Joey B
Oh Yea – King Promise
Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown
Highlife Song Of the year
Dream – Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Over – R2bees
Hustle – Ebony
Gospel Song Of The Year
Boot 4 Boot – Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko
Efatawo – Nacee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Hiplife song of the year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie
Boys Boys – Nacee F. Guru
Obi Agye Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa
Ayoo – Shatta Walle
One Corner – Patapaa
Hip Pop Song of the Year:
State Of The Art – Teephlow
Light It Up – Sarkodie
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur
Pen and Paper – Kojo Cue & Shaker
Dear God—B4Bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year
Until The Dawn – Efya
My Own – Samini
My Name – Stonebwoy
Maya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – Mzvee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Afro Pop Song of the Year
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songz
Sponsor – Ebony
My Baby – Magnom
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joyce Blessing
Patience Nyarko
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Nacee
Gifty Osei
HighLife Artiste of the Year
Wutah
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Becca
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Shatta Wale
Ebony
Stonebwoy
Mzvee
Songwriter of the Year
Kumi Guitar – Dream
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni
Bullet – Maame Hwe
Kofi Kinaata – Last Show
Samini – My Own
Stonebwoy – My Name
Best Music Video of the Year
Dream (Kumi Guitar) – Abass
Selfish (King Promise) – Vertex
My Girl (B4Bonah) – Nicol Sey
Wedding Car (Opanka) – Bra Shizzle
Obi Agyi Obi Girl(Captain Planet) – Gyo
Pen & Paper-Kojo Cue & Shaker – E Kumodzi
Record of the Year
Dream – Kumi Guitar
My Own – Samini
Glory – Sarkodie
State Of The Art – Teephlow
Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of the Year
Ponobiom
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie
VVIP
Best Male Vocal Performance
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni
King Promise – Selfish
Kidi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My Own
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina-Makoma
Nana Yaa-Don’t Leave Me Alone
Efya- Love
Mzvee-Bright Lights
Becca-Summuye
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
R2bees
Wutah
Best Rapper of the year
Eno Barony- Fear No Man
Teflon—Phlowducation
Sarkodie— Light It Up
Shaker— Pen and Paper
Ko-jo Cue-Pen and Paper
Strongman — Transformer
Best collaboration of the year
Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean
Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking
Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie
Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown
Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants
Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking
African Artiste of the year
Davido
Wizkid
Too Fan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Best New Artiste of the year
King Promise
Kurl Songz
Kidi
Kuami Eugege
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4Bonah
There shall also be honorary awards for Traditional Artiste of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and Instrumentalist of the Year.
Vodafone Music Awards will be held on 14th April, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
–
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana