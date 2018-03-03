Master keyboardist Isaac Aryee rocks at Citi FM’s Kaleidoscope

Master keyboardist and composer Isaac Aryee treated patrons of the launch of Citi FM’s annual Heritage Month programme to great neo-traditional Ghanaian music.

Isaac and his band performed songs from Osibisa, George Darko, Ben Barko, Bessa Simons, among other Ghanaian music colossi.

The programme dubbed ‘Kaleidoscope’ of the new additions to the activities of the Heritage Month which has for the past years projected Ghanaian heritage, culture and tourism.

Isaac Aryee is keyboardist, producer and composer who has carved an impressive niche for himself for more than 20 years in the music industry.

Currently present at the launch of the Heritage Month are the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries, Robert Ahomka Lindsay, Miss Tourism Ghana 2017, Dorothy Ndede Kojo is Miss Tourism 2017 and other dignitaries.

Heritage Month is marked with a seven-day road trip of Ghana, on-air series on the history and dynamic cultures of Ghana and an indigenous Ghanaian music festival dubbed Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO).

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana