Three more arrested over New Juaben robberies

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested three more persons in connection with series of robberies in the New Juaben Municipality and its surrounding areas in the Eastern Region.

This brings the number of related arrests to six.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed this development to Citi News.

“This was a robbery attack that took place at a gas filling station. They were so merciless that they actually brutalized their victims because the information was that attempted resisting the robber so they were subject to severe beatings.”

“We want to encourage residents to continue to volunteer vital information that will lead to the arrest of the other syndicate. We believe that there are still other groups who are operating in the municipality,”

These arrests come in the wake of Tuesday’s armed robbery attacks on residents of Koforidua Okurase where victims were robbed of their valuables which includes wedding rings, television sets, laptops and huge cash sums at gunpoint.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh also called for stiffer court sentencing to deter others as those who have been arrested were all on-court enquiry bail standing trial for similar offences.

He appealed to community members, private companies and benevolent individuals in the Eastern Region to assist the police with vehicles and motorbikes to enable them to patrol the new areas intensively to reduce the high robbery attacks as the police are under-resourced.

By: Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana