Security chiefs to be hauled before parliament over robberies

The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwaa, says the committee is considering hauling the leadership of the Police and other security operatives before it over the increasing spate of violent crime in the country.

This follows the upsurge in armed robbery attacks that has claimed some lives and resulted in the loss of money.

The Manhyia North MP toldthe Police must use all the necessary measures to curb the recent cases of violent crime.

“We are in constant touch with them, this is not the first time that we want to summon the IGP or the Interior Minister. The committee is meeting to assess the situation critically and if the need be, we will haul them before the committee to throw more light on some of the mechanisms they’ve put in place,” he said.

Robbers on rampage

This week has seen a number of robbery incidents, especially in Accra.

The incidents include one at Tema Industrial Area that saw a Lebanese, gunned down, and GHS 200,000 he had withdrawn from a bank taken.

Forex bureaux and mobile money points have also been major targets in these recent robberies.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, this week announced that the police arrested a group of suspected robbers believed to be behind attacks on about 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex road area in 2018.

Soldiers to help fight ruthless armed robbers – Gov’t

In response to the heightened insecurity, government has said that it’s ‘Operation Calm Life’ initiative, which has seen a collaboration between the police and military personnel providing security in parts of the country, will be given a boost.

It also announced several other initiatives all in a bid to improve security.

‘We’re ready to die’

Despite these attacks some of which have also been recorded in Accra and Tema, COP George Akufo Dampare, who was Director of Operations until on Thursday when he was reassigned to the Research and Planning unit of the Police Service, has said although his outfit is logistically deficient, they are ready to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of every Ghanaian.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dampare also noted that the support of the citizens will go a long way to help the Police Service combat the increasing rate of crime in the country.

“We want to give them [citizens] the assurance that we will go every length, including losing our lives to make them safe. We understand that we are not there yet, in terms of the full complement of our equipment. We also understand that over the years, government after government has made an attempt to bring us to a particular level in terms of equipment,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana