Police gun down 2 suspected robbers at Haatso

Some officers from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command have gunned down two suspected notorious robbers in their hideout in what the police calls an exchange of gunfire.

According to the Police, the two, Raymond, alias Dragon, and Kwame alias Mafia, are suspected to be part of a syndicate that robbed a fuel station at Haatso in Accra.

They are believed to have also been involved in the attack on the Kwabenya District Police station which led to some 7 inmates being freed and the killing of a police officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

Briefing the press at the Greater Accra Police Headquarters, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, sounded a stern warning to robbers that the police will meet them boot for boot.

In a similar development, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent cases of armed robbery attacks in the country.

Two of them snatched cars in Kumasi, while one is said to have been involved in the robbery attack on Royal Motors in the North Industrial Area.

Robbers on rampage

This week has seen a number of robbery incidents in the Accra, one on a Forex Bureaux at Spintex and two daylight robberies in the North Kaneshie area.

Two persons are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds from suspected robbers who appeared to be fleeing a crime scene.

Gunfire was first heard in the area around a Latex Foam showroom at North Kaneshie where the robbers had crashed their vehicle. Two persons have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Also on Tuesday morning, armed men stormed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, making away with the company’s sales.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the company’s sales made the previous day.

On Wednesday, a Lebanese national of Delta Agro, a plastics manufacturing firm in Tema, was shot dead by robbers and his Ghc200, 000 stolen after he had withdrawn the money from a Zenith Bank branch in the Tema Heavy Industrial area to pay workers.

There have also been several complaints from Ghanaians in other parts of the country who say armed robbers have been terrorizing them without any help from the police.

Recent arrests

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Appeatu, this week announced that the police have arrested a group of suspected robbers believed to be behind attacks on about 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex area in 2018.

The attacks on these Forex Bureaux were growing number of robberies and high-profile criminal activity in the region.

Mobile money transfer points have also been targeted by robbers in recent times.

‘We’re ready to die’

Despite these attacks some of which have also been recorded in Accra and Tema, COP George Akufo Dampare, who was Director of Operations until on Thursday when he was reassigned to the Research and Planning unit of the Police Service, has said although his outfit is logistically deficient, they are ready to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of every Ghanaian.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dampare also noted that the support of the citizens will go a long way to help the Police Service combat the increasing rate of crime in the country.

“We want to give them [citizens] the assurance that we will go every length, including losing our lives to make them safe. We understand that we are not there yet, in terms of the full complement of our equipment. We also understand that over the years, government after government has made an attempt to bring us to a particular level in terms of equipment,” he said.

By: Caleb Kudah & Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana