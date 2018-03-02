Pay our salaries on time – Angry MPs lament

Some Members of Parliament have expressed concerns over what they call undue delays in the payment of their salaries.

One of the MPs, Ras Mubarak, who raised the concern on the floor of Parliament, said they are yet to be paid their February salaries, two days into the month.

The Kumbungu MP, in asking the Speaker the exact day Members of Parliament are expected to their salaries said: “We are currently in the new month and Members of Parliament have still not received their salaries.I want to find out from the leader if this will be the norm and whether or not Members of Parliament will be receiving their salaries for this year.”

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman,Thomas Ampem Darko, also indicated on the floor of Parliament that their salaries had been delaying for sometime now.

He said that the situation is very worrying, especially in a season when most MPs are gearing up for 6th March celebrations in their respective constituencies.

“There is a particular trend that has started over the last couple of months that is getting most of us worried and the trend is that when the month ends we do not receive our salaries. The last month, we received our salaries after the 10th. This month, today is the second and there is no sign of us getting our salaries and we are worried.”

“Every MP is complaining. This is not about those of us on the left. Everyone is complaining. We are going into our constituency for 6th March. There is a lot of expenditure ahead of us but there is nothing showing in our bank accounts.”

MPs averagely earn about GHC 13,000 every month. They also get other benefits and allowances.

Financial constraints

Parliament has for sometime now been battling with financial challenges.

In October 2014, there were similar delays in payment of financial benefits for Members of Parliament, which sparked renewed anger in the House.

In that same year, the House was forced to postpone its resumption date from May to June due to financial constraints.

–

By: Marian Ansah & Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana