Industrial Area workers call for increased security after another robbery

Businesses and individuals who ply their trade around the North Industrial area in Accra are appealing for increased security in the area.

This follows another robbery incident in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Some unknown men attacked and snatched an unspecified amount of money from a man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money from a bank in the area.

A day earlier, two separate broad daylight robberies occurred in the same area, leaving residents and businesses there in fear.

Some have said the phenomenon has been ongoing for a long time and its frequency in recent times calls for urgent security measures.

Robbers on rampage

This week has seen a number of robbery incidents, especially in the Accra.

Two persons are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds from suspected robbers who appeared to be fleeing a crime scene at Kaneshie.

Gunfire was first heard in the area around a Latex Foam showroom at North Kaneshie where the robbers had crashed their vehicle. Two persons have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Also on Tuesday morning, armed men stormed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, making away with the company’s sales.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the company’s sales made the previous day.

Recent arrests

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, had earlier announced that the police arrested a group of suspected robbers believed to be behind attacks on about 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex road area in just 2018.

The attacks on these Forex Bureaux were growing number of robberies and high-profile criminal activity in the region.

Mobile money transfer points have also been targeted by robbers in recent times.

‘We’re ready to die’

Despite these attacks, the Director of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, DCOP George Akufo Dampare has said although his outfit is logistically deficient, they are ready to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of every Ghanaian.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dampare also noted that the support of the citizens will go a long way to help the Police Service combat the increasing rate of crime in the country.

“We want to give them [citizens] the assurance that we will go every length, including losing our lives to make them safe. We understand that we are not there yet, in terms of the full complement of our equipment. We also understand that over the years, government after government has made an attempt to bring us to a particular level in terms of equipment,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana