Immigration boss inspects new Kotoka Airport terminal

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has inspected the ongoing Airport terminal 3 project at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The CGI was accompanied by the Deputy Comptroller-General in-charge of Finance and Administration (DCG/F & A), Mrs. Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, and Deputy Comptroller-General in-charge of Command Post and Operations (DCG/CP & OPS), Mr. Laud Affrifah.

The inspection afforded the CGI and his entourage the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the project and ensure that immigration workstations designed for monitoring and regulation of the entry and exit of travelers at the terminal when completed, were standard and met desired expectations.

He was met on arrival at the Airport by the KIA Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Eric Afari, and some management members of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

The CGI and his entourage were briefed on the progress of work and conducted round the project by the Supervising Architect of the project, Mr. Fernando Prieto. They also went through a simulation on the arrival processes.

Some areas of the project visited included the arrival and departure halls, immigration booths and offices, passenger detention cells, boarding gates, business lounges and operation center.

The project when completed is expected to cater for five million passengers in a year and process 1,250 passengers per hour.

It would also have six boarding bridges, three business lounges, and a large retail area among others.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana