Full list of Ghana Police reassignments

The Ghana Police service today [Thursday] March 1, 2018, reassigned some of its senior personnel.

In all, 11 reassignments were made according to a statement signed by the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu.

The statement said Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, will now head the Police Research and Planning Department.

He is to be replaced immediately by the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku.

Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benin, Central Regional Commander is now the Director-General of Police Special Duties.

The massive shake-up in the police service comes on the back of calls from the public for more police action in the face of a surge in armed robbery cases in the country, particularly day-light robberies.

Below is the full list of the reassignments:

No. Name Old position New position 1 COP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Director-General/Operations Director-General/Research and Planning 2 COP Christian Tette Yohunu Director-General/Special duties Director-General/Police Intelligence 3 COP/Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benin Central Regional Commander Director-General/Special Duties 4 DCOP/Mr. George Tuffuor Tema Regional Commander Volta Regional Commander 5 DCOP/Mr. Simon Afeku Eastern Regional Commander Director-General/Operations 6 DCOP/Mr. Paul Manly Awuni Director-General/Private Security Operations Central Regional Commander 7 DCOP/Mr. Alphonse Adu Amankwa Commander in charge of Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU), Accra Region Regional Commander/Eastern Region 8 DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh Volta Regional Commander Tema Regional Commander 9 ACP/Mr. Anderson Fosu Achaah, Commander of the Police Academy Commander in charge of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU), Accra Region 10 ACP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Garibu, Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) Director, National Operations 11 ACP/Mr. Eric Winful National Operations Project Unit, Police Headquarters

Robbers on rampage

Mobile money vendors and forex bureaux appear to be most the targeted in the recent operations of the robbers.

On Tuesday, there were two robbery attacks in the North Kaneshie area which left some persons injured.

A Lebanese businessman was on Wednesday shot and killed by a group of armed robbers in broad daylight at the Tema Industrial Area after he withdrew some amount of money from a bank. The robbers made away with GH¢200,000 in that operation.

There have also been a number of robbery attacks in some parts of Accra and Koforidua in recent days.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana