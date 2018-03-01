Ankaful Director hands over facility after staff protest

Embattled Director of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Eugene Dordoye, has handed over management of the facility to the Deputy Director of Pharmaceutical Services, David Otuo Serebuor.

This follows months of agitation by staff of the hospital who were demanding his dismissal.

In a letter dated, February 27, 2018, Dr. Dordoye asked staff of the hospital to support Mr. Serebour as he takes over from him.

“I wish to inform you that effective 27th February, 2018 I handover my duties and responsibilities as the Hospital Director of Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital to Mr. Davis Otuo Serebour, the Deputy Director of Pharmaceutical Services whilst I proceed on leave.

“I entreat all to support and accord Mr. Davis Otuo Serebour the maximum cooperation he needs to discharge the duties and responsibilities effectively.”

This directive appears not to sit well with staff of the hospital who are still pushing for Dr. Dordoye’s dismissal.

Spokesperson for Nurses, Emmanuel Ofori on Eyewitness News indicated that they had not been informed about the said replacement, adding that they were still expecting the Deputy Minister of Health, to get a replacement for Dr. Dordoye.

“We are awaiting the Deputy Minister’s call that he will be sending in a substantive Hospital’s Director. For us, we do not know about this replacement. All we know is that we have seen contents of a letter that seems to suggest that he is going on leave and so if he says he is going on leave, is he saying he is coming back? He actually said as far as he is concerned, he is still the Hospital’s director because his appointment has not been revoked and so if he goes further to say he is on leave it means he is still the Hospital’s Director.”

‘Staff declare strike’

The nurses and physician assistants at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital on had been on strike for a while, protesting the conduct of the facility’s Medical Director.

According to them, Dr. Dordoye’s presence at the facility posed a danger to their mental and physical health. They accused the director of gross disrespect, and this was not the first time the staff had embarked on a strike.

In 2017, they declared a strike and threatened to free psychiatric patients if the director was not removed

The Authority had however urged the staff to exercise restraint and go back to work, arguing that they will have a legitimate concern if after the courses, Dr. Dordoye persists with his poor human relations.

After incessant calls for Dr. Dordoye’s removal, management subsequently asked the Director to temporarily relinquish his post.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana