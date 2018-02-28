Tema robbery suspects stole GHC 200,000 from Lebanese

The 52-year old Lebanese who was shot dead by some armed men in Tema was robbed of a total amount of GHC 200,000.00.

The money, according to the Tema Regional Police Command, was meant for salaries of workers and other factory expenses of the company in which Ahmed Safiadeen (deceased)was a cashier.

Mr. Safiadeen, aged 54, was attacked by four armed men after a bank transaction around the Heavy Industrial area in Tema.

The robbers, according to the Police, fired several gunshots into his vehicle , robbed him of the money he had withdrawn, and sped off in a four wheel drive.

According to Citi News’ Elvis Washington, three years ago, a similar incident happened within the area, after a young man who had cashed money from the Zenith Bank branch in the area, was shot dead on a motorbike.

The Police have since stated that they are on a manhunt for the suspects involved. This incident adds to the growing number of robbery incidents in recent times.

On Tuesday, there were two robbery attacks in the North Kaneshie area which left some persons injured.

There have also been a number of robbery attacks in some parts of Accra. The Police Service has however assured that they will put their lives on the line for Ghanaians.

The Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP George Akufo Dampare, gave this assurance on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Below is a Police statement on Wednesday’s incident

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for four armed men who shot a Lebanese and robbed him of some monies.

The incident happened today, 28 February, 2018 at about 10.00am, when the victim known as Ahmed Safiadeen, aged 54, who is a cashier of Delta Agro Company, went to withdraw an amount of GHC 200,000.00 which was meant for salaries of workers and other factory expenses of the company, from a Bank at the Heavy Industrial Area, Tema.

Police got information of the incident and moved to the crime scene. Investigations so far revealed that, the victim after the bank transaction was on his way to the office in his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GN 1174-12, when he was suddenly accosted by four armed men a few meters from his work.

The robbers fired several gunshots into his vehicle and robbed him off the money he had withdrawn and sped off in a four-wheel drive.

Victim was immediately rushed to the Rapheal Hospital in Tema but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana