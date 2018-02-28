Police on manhunt for killers of Lebanese in Tema robbery

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for some four suspected armed robbers believed to have killed and robbed a Lebanese national in Tema.

The incident, according to the Police, occurred at about 10:00am when the victim identified as Ahmed Safiadeen, aged 54, who’s a cashier of Delta Agro Company, went to withdraw an amount of GHC 200,000.00 which was meant for salaries of workers and other factory expenses from a bank at the Heavy Industrial Area in Tema.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim was on his way to the office in his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GN 1174-12, when he was suddenly accosted by four armed men a few meters away from his workplace.

The robbers fired several gunshots into his vehicle and robbed him of the money he had withdrawn and sped off in a four-wheel drive.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Raphal Hospital in Tema but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

This incident adds to the growing number of armed robbery incidents in some parts of Accra.

Robbers on rampage

This week has seen a number of robbery incidents in the Accra, one on a Forex Bureaux at Spintex and two daylight robberies in the North Kaneshie area.

Two persons are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds from suspected robbers who appeared to be fleeing a crime scene.

Gunfire was first heard in the area around a Latex Foam showroom at North Kaneshie where the robbers had crashed their vehicle. Two persons have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Also on Tuesday morning, armed men stormed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, making away with the company’s sales.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the company’s sales made the previous day.

Recent arrests

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Appeatu, had earlier announced that the police arrested a group of suspected robbers believed to be behind attacks on about 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex road area in just 2018.

The attacks on these Forex Bureaux were growing number of robberies and high-profile criminal activity in the region.

Mobile money transfer points have also been targeted by robbers in recent times.

‘We’re ready to die’

Despite these attacks, the Director of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, DCOP George Akufo Dampare has said although his outfit is logistically deficient, they are ready to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of every Ghanaian.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dampare also noted that the support of the citizens will go a long way to help the Police Service combat the increasing rate of crime in the country.

“We want to give them [citizens] the assurance that we will go every length, including losing our lives to make them safe. We understand that we are not there yet, in terms of the full complement of our equipment. We also understand that over the years, government after government has made an attempt to bring us to a particular level in terms of equipment,” he said.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana