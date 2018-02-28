Police to get helicopters to fight crime – Ambrose Dery

The government is in the process of procuring logistics such as helicopters, drones and vehicles for the Police Service to help in the fight against armed robbery and general crime in the country.

This was disclosed by the Interior Minister Ambrose Derry who was commenting on the recent upsurge in crime, particularly armed robbery.

He said government is taking swift measures to deal with crime, especially armed robbery.

Speaking to journalists today [Wednesday] February 28, 2018, on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony for servicemen who lost their lives in the February 28 crossroad shooting held at the Black Star Square, the Minister said processes have commenced for the procurement of vehicles, helicopters and other equipment needed for the smooth operations of the security services.

“We have focused to fight crime, it has never been so. In the past it has been a general approach to crime and being reactive…the law has provided that in terms of security matters, you can have sole sourcing, we might have to do that to quickly get things in.”

He said they will in the meantime procure “about three helicopters… and they will be stationed in Accra with the police and they will help in the backups.”

The Police Service over the years, has complained about lack logistics to fight crime following armed robbery attacks on mobile money vendors and forex Bureau institutions.

There have been robbery attacks in areas like Hallelujah, Gbetsile, Oyibi, Ashongman and other communities within the Greater Accra Region.

Two separate daylight robbery cases were recorded in Accra on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, one in North Kaneshie and the other one at Royal Motors in Accra.

In the case of Royal Motors, the robbers stormed the premises of the automobile company and made away with huge sums of money believed to be the company’s sales for the day.

Some nine robbers according to the police have been arrested for attacking some 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex road.

The police also said two persons have been arrested in connection with the North Kaneshie robbery.

President Akufo-Addo in his state of the nation address in February 2018, said that government was going to allocate an amount of Ghc800 million to retool the police service.

Many have cast doubt about the pledge, since similar promises to the service over the years have not been fulfilled.

–

By: Seidu Anass/citifmonline.com/Ghana