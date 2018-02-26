GRA staff interdicted for allegedly aiding tax evasion reinstated

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reinstated some of its personnel who had been interdicted for alleged acts of misconduct.

About 21 members of staff of the GRA were interdicted in January 2017 for allegedly aiding some private companies to evade duties and taxes.

Those interdicted were mostly from the customs division of the Authority.

Speaking over the weekend at a retreat in Kumasi, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti said some of the affected personnel had been reposted.

He, however, said the disciplinary process by the management was on-going.

“The interdiction of some customs officers has been lifted. Officers have been recalled and posted while the internal disciplinary process initiated by management will continue till the cases are disposed of,” Mr. Nti said.

In July 2016, at least a hundred staff of the Customs Division of the GRA at the Tema Port were also interdicted for their alleged involvement in revenue losses.

The development, which spanned the period between May and July 18, 2017, reportedly led to delays at the ports which importers had contended may result in huge losses on their operations if unchecked.

A Technical committee member of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Johnny Mantey in that regard, called on authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the scandal.

GH¢17m lost

The Daily Guide Newspaper had earlier reported that an act of one of the interdicted officers allegedly caused GRA to incur a total liability of over GHc17 million.

The newspaper also reported that the affected workers were asked to hand over all GRA properties in their possession and also stay away from GRA until the investigations are over.

According to the newspaper, whereas some of them received two-thirds of their monthly salaries during the period of the investigations, others did not receive any salary until investigations ended.

By:Marian Ansah & Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana