Glo races against time to stop revocation of license

Citi Business News’ sources at Telecommunication company, Glo, have disclosed that the company will meet the thirty (30) day ultimatum by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to avert a revocation of its license.

Persons close to the matter say the company’s confidence is premised on what it describes as the continuous engagement with the NCA to improve their services.

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has stated that telecom companies; Expresso and Glo may lose their licenses if they fail to meet a 30 day ultimatum given by the ministry to answer questions on their poor operations.

This also comes after consistently operating below standards set by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful further hinted that she is convinced the NCA will soon revoke the license of the two telecommunications companies.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana