‘We’re ready to handle terror attacks’ – Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces has assured the general public of its readiness to defend the country from any internal or external attacks by individuals or terrorist groups.

There have been a number of terrorist attacks in Mali, Cote d’ Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and some other West African countries in recent years.

This has led to some fear that these terrorist groups could target Ghana next.

Speaking to the media after a field training exercise however, the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment Lt Col Fiifi Deegbe said several exercises will be organised to enable the unit execute its special mandate of counter terrorism.

“With this exercise the public should be rest assured that the Ghana Armed Forces has the security of the nation at heart and they should be rest assured that everything is under control…We are well trained to react to any terrorist attack should it occur.”

The over four-hour exercise was a simulation of a real life terrorist attack at the Accra Shopping Mall.

Canada, UK issue terror attack alert in Ghana

In August 2017, the Canadian government issued a terror alert to its citizens traveling to Ghana.

“There is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places,” a notice posted by the Canadian government had indicated.

The United Kingdom in that same year indicated on its website that “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana.”

“While there have been no recent attacks in Ghana, terrorist groups in west Africa have demonstrated their capability and intent by mounting attacks in 2015 and 2016 in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali, targeting beach resorts, hotels, cafes and restaurants visited by foreigners,” UK government had stated on its website.

In April 2016, security services in Ghana warned of terror attacks on the country but later said enough measures had been put in place to avert terrorism.

By: Anas Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana