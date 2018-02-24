JUSSAG launches health foundation with GH¢ 50,000

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) on Friday launched the “JUSAG Health Foundation,” with a seed capital of GH¢ 50,000 at a ceremony in Accra.

The JUSAG Health Foundation intends creating a pool of funds that would be used to support staff and their relatives, and selected members of society, who have serious health conditions for which treatment is beyond their financial abilities.

Justice Gabriel Pwamang, a Supreme Court Judge, who launched the foundation noted that, a healthy workforce is an asset to an entity and the nation as a whole.

Justice Pwamang said the World Health Organisation (WHO) data indicated that non-communicable diseases such as stroke, diabetes and lung cancer are the leading causes of death.

According to him the data further suggested that 38 million people are affected with these non-communicable diseases, stressing that, out of the 38 million people, 16 million die prematurely.

He said the prevalence of these non-communicable diseases continues to increase, notwithstanding the high cost of treating them.

Justice Pwamang noted that, the rich continue to be rich whiles the poor continue to be poorer in their bid to treat these ailments.

The Supreme Court Judge said it was therefore prudent that the needed support systems were put in place to assist persons affected by these non-communicable diseases.

He entreated members of JUSAG to stay away from alcohol, smoking and eating unhealthy diets and engage in regular exercises.

