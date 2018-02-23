AESL workers call off strike after MD’s resignation

Workers of Architectural and Engineering Services Limited, (AESL), have called off their strike following the resignation of the state agency’s Managing Director, Lois Atongo.

The workers in various regions had been on strike for nearly two weeks to demand their seven months unpaid salaries.

They also asked government to take action against the managers of the company, accusing them of running down the agency.

An Accountant at AESL, Patrick Nyarko, said workers are elated about the latest development, and are hopeful their concerns will be addressed.

“He was supposed to have retired over two years ago but he was still in position and the pressure that was coming upon him made him curtail his presence at the Agency. The workers are excited..We are no more on strike, we are all working. We have not been paid but there is a hope that since he’s gone, management will put their heads together and work things out quickly,” Mr. Nyarko said.

We’ve not been paid for the past 7 months’

At a press briefing held a few weeks ago, AESL employees in the Upper West and Eastern Regions, said the government had not paid them for the past seven months.

In the Upper West, the spokesperson for the workers, Naa Aziz Bukari, expressed grave worry about the situation, saying it was affecting their productivity since most of them are unable to meet their family obligations.

He therefore asked government to immediately pay them or they will have no other choice than to “advise” themselves.

We can’t pay our rent – Eastern AESL workers weep

The Eastern Regional branch employees of the Agency had also stated that majority of their colleagues were being ejected from their homes by their landlords due to their indebtedness.

Their spokesperson, Kingsley Aboagye, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said: “The problem with our institution is payment of salaries. The last time we received salaries was in July last year [2017], and ever since that time, it hasn’t been easy for us because the company is in arrears for 7 months with this month [February] inclusive. We really do not know what the problem is, but we believe it is because we do not have a governing board and an M.D. in place now.”

“Management is supposed to facilitate the payments of workers, but as at now, we simply do not know what they are doing. There are over 25 workers here and most of us are being forced out of our homes by our landlords just because we have not been able to renew our expired,” he said.

About AESL

AESL was established as an agency of the Ministry to provide Consultancy Services in Engineering and Architecture to Government departments, Organizations, Para-statal Organizations, Commercial houses as well as individuals.

The Agency also undertakes the survey and design of bridges, irrigation works, water supplies, sewerage systems, soils and foundation studies, as well as the testing of construction materials and the valuation and appraisal of properties. The Company is represented in all the 10 regions of the country.

It also supervises Civil and other related projects, and provides quality control services to Contractors, Designers, and other consulting Engineers through its Geo-Technical Laboratories.agreements.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana