We’ll improve our detection of exam leaks, cheating – WAEC

The West African Examination Council [WAEC], has said it will adopt more innovative technologies to curb examination malpractices and exam leaks.

The Council believes this is particularly important as the number of candidates keeps increasing.

At an educational seminar for the media in Accra on Tuesday, journalists were taken through WAEC’s operational procedures, trends in examination malpractices and strategies being implemented to curb the canker, the item differentia profile software and the WAEC law.

The speakers included Reverend Ollenu, Head of National Office of WAEC; J. Vanderpuije, acting Head of test Administration Division; C. K. Osafo, Acting Head, Test Development Division; W. E. Addy-Lamptey, Head of National Exams Administration Department and Reverend V. Brew.

The Head of National Office of WAEC, Rev. Samuel Ollennu, among other things urged journalists to be educative in their reportage on exams in the country.

He also called on them to collaborate and partner WAEC to curb exam malpractices.

WAEC cancelled five papers in the 2015 BECE: the English Language 2; Religious and Moral Education; Integrated Science; Mathematics, and Social Studies.

The cancellation followed the discovery that those papers had leaked thus compromising the integrity of the exam.

The Bureau of National Investigations [BNI], also waded into the matter to bring the culprits to book. The leaked papers were subsequently re-taken on June 29 and 30, 2015.

A total of 438,030 candidates, made up of 229,724 males and 208,306 females, took part in the examination.

About 13,434 basic schools, both public and private, took part in the examination which was written at 1,546 centres across the country.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana