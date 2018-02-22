Land guards assault developers, ransack construction site at Gbetsile

Some developers were robbed and subjected to severe beatings by suspected land guards at Gbetsile Obeyeyie in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region.

The developers, who had gone to their site to work, were also chased away by the men, who were said to be wielding weapons, after being robbed of their monies and mobile phones.

The purported land guards, numbering about 20, proceeded to destroy some construction materials, including cement bags and building blocks.

They later set some structures ablaze and pulled down some buildings at the lintel and footing levels.

Chief’s suspected involvement

Narrating the incident to reporters who visited the site, the workers noted that their work equipment was sent to the palace of the Chief of Gbetsile, Nii Teye Amankwah Sune.

“Our working tools were sent to the chief’s palace and the land guards who attacked us are known guards who are most often seen around the chief.”

“The land guards took away our working tools including wheel borrows, head pans, shovels amidst the destruction of some bags of cement. The land guards further set some structures ablaze and destroyed footing of developers as well as destroyed some building blocks on site,” they recounted.

“The land guards, after destroying about ten bags of cement, stole our mobile phones and took away monies on us and in addition subjected some of us who could not run to severe beatings,” some of the workers added.

“Some of us had to run for our lives upon seeing the land guards approach but the few who were caught unaware were severely beaten and were taken to the hospital. When we later went to the Chief’s palace for our working tools, we were threatened to be beaten again if we do not leave the house.”

“Why were the tools sent to the Chief’s palace if he has no idea of the attack on us?” they questioned.

The victims sustained various injuries as a result of the severe beating they received from the land guards.

They noted that a report had been lodged with the police, who had issued all the victims with a medical form.

When contacted, the chief said he wanted to contact his lawyers before speaking on the matter.

“I shall ask my lawyer to respond to you; I have a meeting and I would invite you over to my palace for a meeting,” Nii Teye Amankwah Sune said.

Complaints to police

Developers at Gbestsile Obeyeyie have been facing land guard attacks each time they visit their site and this has been a worry to them.

They expressed their frustration with the Gbetsile police for failing on several occasions to effect any arrest each time a report is made.

“This is not the first time we are being attacked by these land guards but we are yet to see any serious action taken against them by the Gbetsile police. The only result we often get is from the Afienya Police Command who are swift to respond to our call each time we are attacked,” they noted.

They appealed to the police to act dispassionately and bring the perpetrators of these constant attacks to book as they are known faces in town.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana