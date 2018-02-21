YEA to ‘dump’ Zoomlion for other sanitation service providers

The management of the Youth Employment Agency [YEA], has served notice it will take on new service providers to handle its Youth in Sanitation Module from June this year [2018], when the government’s contract with Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies expires.

YEA says the decision has become necessary following its assessment of Zoomlion’s service rendered to successive governments since the company was established in 2006.

Addressing a news conference today [Wednesday], the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Koduah, said the current arrangement with Zoomlion is not satisfactory.

“With particular reference to the sanitation module managed by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Agency over the past year has been reviewing Zoomlion’s activities particularly on the internal administrative functions, models ran by the agencies and its relationship with the service provider, ”he said.

In this regard, YEA is to open up the bid in June for new sanitation service providers including Zoomlion to apply if they are interested.

Justin Koduah noted that, YEA was not satisfied with Zoomlion after it verified details of the contract such as the number of beneficiaries under the sanitation module.

“The agency conducted a verification between June and September last year [2017], the aim of the exercise was to ascertain the number of beneficiaries on its [Zoomlion’s] various module,” he said.

When the NPP came into office in 2017, the YEA suspended payment of allowance to 60,000 of beneficiaries, following a suspicion of discrepancies in the report handed to it by managers under the previous administration.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), directed Zoomlion Ghana Limited to furnish it with a database of some 45,000 beneficiaries under the agency’s sanitation module.

According to the Agency, the directive was in line with a restructuring process to take inventory of all modules. However till date, Zoomliom has not made those figures available. This means government may not pay the company for services it rendered to the state.

“Zoomlion Ghana Limited started the sanitation module back in the days of NYEP through to GYEEDA era, and from the transition from GYEEDA to YEA, there was a missing gap because even the management that we took over from, when we asked them about those files, they were complaining that during their era there was no direct link or communication between them and the service provider, and mostly payments for work claimed to have been done were paid without recourse to YEA management, and to them they have no contract with Zoomlion Ghana limited.”

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana