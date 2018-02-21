AMA introduces waste segregation program in SHSs

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has introduced a waste segregation program in some Senior High Schools in the capital.

According to the AMA, the program forms part of efforts to inculcate a waste management culture in the citizenry.

Speaking to, the Chief Resilience Officer and Sustainability Advisor at the AMA, Desmond Chris Appiah, said his outfit would ensure that the waste from these Senior High Schools is sorted into four different categories at source, from where they can be disposed of or recycled.

“We really want to stop littering, because if there are a lot of bins in the school, the students will not be littering, pretty soon we will be rolling out the basic school segregation to the other sub-metro so that we begin to build the culture that we all interested,” he said.

This initiative is also aimed at fast-tracking the process of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, in-line with the president’s vision.

He added that the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city will require a lot of effort from Ghanaians.

To ensure the sustainability of the project, the assembly presented some 300 waste bins to selected Senior High Schools within the metropolis.

“There was also a training program for the schools after the distribution of the bins and they were trained and taken through the basics, we are going to soon introduce some award scheme for the schools that are doing so well, so these are some of the little things we are doing to make sure these things come to stay and not just be a flash in the palm,” he said.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana