Stop picketing; we’ll employ 32,000 nurses this year – Gov’t

Government has told graduate nurses to stop picketing at the Health Ministry as plans are far advanced to employ them this year, 2018.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, at a news conference on today [Tuesday], said the Finance Ministry has given clearance for them to be employed. He however did not state specifically which month they will be engaged.

“This year, government is employing 32,000 health professionals, and out of that 27,000 are nurses. The 32,000 are graduates from 2014 to 2016, who are going to be employed, these are people who were left unattended to by the previous administration and we are going to employ them.”

This comes after a new group of graduate nurses picketed at the Ministry of Health asking to be employed by government.

Picketing at the Health Ministry to demand employment has become a common phenomenon for various health professionals in the country especially in the last three (3) years.

The about 200 graduates who picketed at the Ministry on Monday say several appeals to the Ministry of Health to engage them after they completed school in 2016, have not yielded results.

Some of the nurses were clad in red and wielded placards with messages that urged government to immediately address their concerns.

The aggrieved students were prepared to spend the night at the Ministry if authorities failed to post them, but they were dispersed by police personnel, only to return to the Ministry today [Tuesday].

Last week, another group of bonded unemployed nurses and midwives staged a protest at the Ministry of Health to demand posting.

They said they have been idling at home for the past two years after successfully leaving school and completing their mandatory national service.

But Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid at the press conference said the picketing must stop because the Health Ministry will soon be posting them.

“Once the paper works are done, the Health Ministry will begin to post them across the country.”

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana