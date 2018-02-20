I was on snapchat with Ebony when she died — ‘Boyfriend’ reveals

A rising Ghanaian artiste identified as O Gee, who has been captured in numerous videos with Ebony in romantic positions, has come out as the boyfriend of singer Ebony Reigns after her death.

The two were pretty close when she was alive and he’s been speaking out in sorrow since she passed.

O Gee, speaking on GhOne TV, revealed that he was actually chatting with Ebony at the time she passed away.

According to him, they were chatting on Snapchat and making fun of each other when she suddenly stopped replying his messages.

Lamenting Ebony’s death, he said she was a special lady who treated him like a king and he doesn’t know where he will find another lady like that again.

“…A few days before she died, she prepared Jollof for me; Ebony knew I love Jollof and would always do it for me. She was like my mother,” he revealed.

“Her smiles were infectious, she had a kind heart, she had so many lined-up activities for this year, we were going to tour Europe.” “Who else is going to be like Ebony? I don’t think I will find someone as special and talented like her,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Source: ghanacelebrities.com