Meteorological Agency warns of imminent rainstorm

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of an imminent rainstorm, likely to hit parts of the country today [Tuesday] February 20, 2018.

Some of the places likely to experience heavy downpours according to the Agency include Aflao, Ada, Keta, Accra, Tema and Madina.

The rest are Cape Coast, Saltpond, Mankessim in the Central Region and Sekondi, Takoradi and Axim in the Western Region.

“A Rainstorm observed on the south-eastern border of the country is expected to move west to affect the Eastern Coast this morning, and further move west to affect the Central and Western Coasts later in the day. The storm is expected to be preceded by moderate winds,” the statement added.

The Meteorological Agency said the storm will be experienced at varied times between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

There are already some showers in parts of the capital with other places experiencing some thick cloud cover.

Below is the full statement:

Weather Warning

VALID 20/02/2018

A Rainstorm observed on the south-eastern border of the country is expected to move west to affect the Eastern Coast this morning, and further move west to affect the Central and Western Coasts later in the day.

The storm is expected to be preceded by moderate winds.

Places to be affected are as follows.

PLACES (AND THEIR ENVIRONS) TIME (UTC) Aflao, Ada, Keta 0900-1100 Accra, Tema, Madina 1100 – 1300 Cape Coast, Saltpond, Mankessim 1300 -1500 Sekondi, Takoradi, Axim 1400- 1600

NOTE: Update on the storm will be issued known as and when necessary

ISSUED AT 0800UTC DATE: 20/02/2018

BY GHANA METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY, FORECAST DIVISION, KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ACCRA

BOAKYE Raphael Osei

(DUTY FORECASTER)

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/ citifmonline.com/Ghana

