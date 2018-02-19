NPP postpones constituency primaries to February 24

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rescheduled its constituency primaries, originally set to take place on February 21, to February 24, 2018.

According to the party, the primaries will now be held from Saturday, February 24 to Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

The party, in a statement signed by its acting General Secretary, John Boadu, said the decision has been “necessitated by a number of compelling reasons including some important commitments of the party, government as well as the party’s Members of Parliament, all of which coincide with the original dates for the Constituency Annual Delegates Conference, otherwise known as the constituency primaries.”

“Notice is therefore served on all and sundry especially the various Constituency Elections Committee (CEC), candidates, delegates and indeed every stakeholder of the party to act accordingly,” John Boadu added in the statement.

The statement also disclosed that the party’s Annual Delegates Conference will now be held from Saturday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

The NPP has already concluded electing its polling station executives across the country and is now awaiting its constituency elections.

Some disgruntled party members are already in court challenging the polling station elections in some parts of the country.

NPP National Council meets

The National Council of the NPP met on February 7, 2018 to finalize the rules and regulations governing the party’s internal elections.

The meeting was also used to firm up the date and venue for the election of the NPP’s national executives which is set to take place in June 2018.

Below is the full statement from the NPP’s acting General Secretary:

NPP RESCHEDULES DATES FOR CONSTITUENCY PRIMARIES

The NPP, by this statement, is informing all stakeholders of the party and the general public that the party’s Constituency Primaries originally scheduled to be held between 21st to 24th February, 2018, has been RESCHEDULED. The primaries would now be held from SATURDAY, 24th February to Tuesday, February 27.

This decision has been necessitated by a number of compelling reasons including some important commitments of the party, government as well as the party’s Members of Parliament in the august house, all of which coincide with the original dates for the Constituency Annual Delagates Conference, otherwise known as the constituency primaries.

Notice is therefore served on all and sundry especially the various Constituency Elections Committee (CEC), candidates, delegates and indeed every stakeholder of the party to act accordingly.

For the avoidance of doubt, the NPP wishes to once again state that the 2018 Constituency Annual Delegates Conference of the party would now be held from Saturday, 24th March to Tuesday, 27th March, 2018. Any inconvenience that may be occasioned by this latest decision is deeply regretted.

Thank you.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

