Galaxy International School celebrates 13th inter-cultural festival [Photos]

The Galaxy International School in Accra, has celebrated its annual intercultural festival where cultural diversity is displayed to promote intercultural tolerance and coexistence.

The event, which is the 13th edition, was organized under the theme “Respecting Diversity to Promote Unity”, had nearly two thousand people of Thirty-Four (34) different nationalities from across the world participating.

In an address to open the event, Managing Director of the School, Yusuf Temizkan, indicated that diversity is a permanent factor in human life, and therefore “we must embrace our diversity by respecting each other despite our differences. This will ensure total peace of the world” he noted.

Mr. Temizkan indicated that, at Galaxy International School, apart from academics, a key priority area is the moulding of students to meet the dynamics of the ever changing world.

Towards this end, the school has engaged quality and experienced staff across the world, who are highly motivated to deliver on this mission.

He remarked that, parents and students have being the nucleus of the school from its inception, and in recognition of this the school places students and their parents at the top of the scale of preference.

A one-time Foreign Affairs Minister, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, and former Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben, who was the Chairman of the occasion, commended the school for such an innovative event.

He said given the current state of the world, respect for diversity is the only panacea to world peace.

The Adenta Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Frances Mabel Williams in a speech indicated that Galaxy International School, has over the years complied with all the rules and regulations set by the Ghana Education Service.

She said the school has developed standards expected of any world class modern School, adding that she was satisfied that the school was situated in her municipality.

She assured the school of the Assembly’s support, and noted that private education was very significant in Ghana since government alone could not shoulder the educational needs Ghanaians.

“It is as a result of this that the government through GES has continuously supported all private schools in Ghana” she noted.

Galaxy International School operates both the British and Ghanaian curriculum.

They are considered as one of prestigious schools in Ghana with a state of the art facilities for teaching and learning.

It is a competitive environment for academic excellent with about 100% university placement for its students.

Currently, hundreds of students of the school are found in more than 50 prestigious universities across the globe.

The school is also committed in exposing its students to great opportunities. To this end, they have competed in several international Olympiads, receiving several laurels.

The inter-cultural festival is an annual event on the school’s calendar, with the sole purpose of reminding the world of the need to accept cultural differences and learn to live peacefully with each other.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana