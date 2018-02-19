Alleged unwholesome palm oil not from Ghana – FDA

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority [FDA], has explained that, the supposed unwholesome palm oil brands alleged to have been seized in Switzerland for containing contain Sudan dyes, are not Ghanaian products.

The FDA assured the public that it has put together regulatory measures to ensure the wholesomeness of palm oil sold on the Ghanaian market.

In a statement signed by the acting Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs. Delese Darko, the Authority said that it’s attention had been drawn to reports on social media about the seizure of two brands of palm oil in Switzerland purported to contain Sudan dyes.

The statement said the publication attributed its source to the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO), and warned against the use of the said palm oil brands.

Below is the FDA’s statement

The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to news making rounds on social media about a seizure of two brands of palm oil (POLIFUDS and ZOMI) in Switzerland purported to contain Sudan dyes.

The publication attributed its source to the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) and warned against the use of the said palm oil brands.

It may be recalled that the FDA has worked extensively on this subject in the past in collaboration with other agencies including its European partners to ensure the safety of palm oil used in Ghana and for export.

Preliminary investigations conducted so far by the FDA about the publication indicate that the implicated brands are not registered with the FDA and there is no information regarding the country of origin.

Market surveillance carried out so far by the FDA has also not established that the said brands are in circulation on the Ghanaian market.

It must be noted that ZOMI is a generic name for a type of palm oil in many West African countries and its origin should not be necessarily associated with Ghana only.

The FDA wishes to assure the general public that it has put in place regulatory measures to ensure that palm oil on the Ghanaian market, as well as export consignments, are safe for consumption.

The export control measures include the sampling and testing of consignments for Sudan IV dyes among other parameters. Failed consignments are disposed of.

The FDA will continue to monitor the industry and trade practices to promote public health and safety. Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to alert the FDA on any issue regarding its mandate through any of the following contacts

Toll-free: 0800151000(Vodafone and Airtel)

Hotlines: 0299802932, 0299802933

Shortcode: 4015

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana