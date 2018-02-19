Ahwiaa: Conflict Resolution C’ttee set up to avert future clashes

A 15-member committee has been set up at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region as part of measures to prevent a recurrence of clashes between youth groups in the area.

The Committee is expected to monitor developments in the area which are likely to trigger any conflicts and provide recommendations on how to deal with the situation in its report to the District Security Council.

This follows recent disturbances between some youth groups in the area which resulted in a number of injuries the destruction of several.

Stakeholders on Sunday, February 18, 2018 held a reconciliation and a peace forum to sensitize the youth on how to tolerate one another and live in harmony.

The speakers, in turn, advised youth in the area to eschew acts that will disturb the peaceful co-existence between residents in the area.

Youth leaders from both the Zongo and the Asante communities pledged to ensure peace prevails in the area.

Leaders for the Zongo faction Musah Yakubu said they will continue to caution the youth against actions that will trigger any conflict in the community.

He said “From here, the way forward is to go back to them, sit them down and identify their problems. We will get to know what is actually leading to this because this is not the first time. So that, in the long run, we can have a lasting solution to this conflict.”

Richard Duah, who also represented the Asante youth, said “we are all here to talk about peace. As leaders of the youth here, we will make sure that peace prevails at Ahwiaa.”

District Chief Executive for the area, Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu said the District Security Council will station plainclothed police officers in a number of areas to monitor developments.

“As part of our peace plan, we have decided to engage the whole community so that we talk about peace to them. We have also set up a permanent committee in the area. They will deal with issues that may come up as a result of this conflict. I will advise the youth to be careful with their actions and utterances.”

Member of Parliament for the Kwabre East Constituency, Francisca Oteng, said the forum will go a long way to restore lasting peace in the area.

Some of the youth who spoke to Citi News disagreed with calls for the arrest of the persons behind the recent disturbances.

A member of the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Peace Council, Sheik Mohammed Kamil called on the media to use their platforms to preach peace.

Traditional and religious leaders, as well as Member of Parliament for the Kwabre East Constituency and members of the community, were all present at the event.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana