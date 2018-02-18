Ebony to be buried on March 17

The family of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns has set March 17, 2018 as the date for the burial of the late starlet.

The announcement was made by the family today [Sunday], February 18, 2018 during the ceremony to mark one week since the singer’s death in a car crash.

“According to the family, they’ve already set 17th March, 2018 as the date for the funeral but they’ve not settled on the venue for the funeral,” Citi Showbiz’s Kwame Dadzie who was at the event reported.

The one week event was held at Dansoman in Accra.

Kwame Dadzie also reported that a number of sympathizers, friends and colleagues of Ebony from the creative arts industry all graced the occasion.

Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani after visiting her mother who had returned from the UK, when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into railings on the road edge of the road.

She was travelling with three other people when the accident occurred, killing everyone but the driver.

Police in their preliminary investigations revealed that, the car collided with an oncoming VIP bus, when their driver tried to avoid a heap of sand in their lane.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

